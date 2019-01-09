Share:

LAHORE - Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice-Chairperson Waseem Akhtar called on Punjab Chief

Minister Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister’s office on Tuesday. He apprised the CM about the initiatives being taken for welfare of expatriate Pakistanis by the Commission. He said that positive reforms were being introduced to further streamline the functioning of the institution. He also apprised the CM of the proposed amendments to the OPC Act. CM Usman Buzdar lauded the OPC efforts for resolving issues facing the overseas Pakistanis. On this occasion, Waseem Akhtar said that in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and under the guidance of the chief minister, a comprehensive policy was being pursued to facilitate overseas Pakistanis.