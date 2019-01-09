Share:

Karachi - Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Tuesday asked the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to announce formation of provincial assembly standing committees before the assembly session on Wednesday (today).

In a letter sent to the chief minister on Tuesday, the opposition leader said that it has been agreed between them that out of the 14 standing committees that would be chaired by the opposition; eight of them would be given as per their wishes.

“The treasury has also assured to accommodate 10 committees as per opposition choice instead of eight,” the letter stated and further said that they [the opposition] had also requested that keeping sprit of democracy, the chairman of PAC be given to them along with chairmanship of committee on Rules of Procedure and Privilege Committee.

He stated that the issue was pending since October despite assurances from provincial ministers Saeed Ghani, Mukesh Chawla and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah that announcement to be made in two days. Talking to The Nation, the opposition leader said that they were hoping that the announcement is made by Wednesday so that the legislative business of the assembly moves smoothly.

He also said that the opposition parties would not withdraw from the demand of Public Accounts Committee chairmanship as it is their right to scrutinize the government irregularities.

“This is the same demand that PPPP supported in National Assembly,” said Naqvi who however said that the government does not seem to give away this slot to opposition in Sindh at any cost.

Detaling the committees that the opposition parties want from the treasury side, Naqvi outlined The standing committees that the opposition parties are demanding from the provincial government included energy; excise, taxation and narcotics; finance; forest, wildlife and environment; home; irrigation, livestock and fisheries; local government, rural development, public health engineering, housing and town planning,; planning and development; primary and secondary health; evenue, land utilization, relief and rehabilitation; school education; Services, General Administration and Coordination Department and transport and mass transit.

Moreover, the opposition leader wrote another letter to the chief minister for the formation of business advisory committee before Wednesday sitting and asked the chief minister to submit names of the treasury members to the speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani.

“The opposition had already proposed the names while the treasury has yet to confirm their members,” said the letter.

The committee is to be set by the speaker under Rule 202 of the Rules and Procedures of the assembly. He said that the assembly session commenced on 13 August and it has been five months since then and another reminder of the issue was also sent on 10 October 2018.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Minister for Local Bodies Saeed Ghani was also approached for the comments but not responded despite repeated attempts.