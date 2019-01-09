Share:

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal on Wednesday has said that Pakistan's Afghan visa policy remains unchanged.

He said this on Foreign Offices's official Twitter handle, Dr Faisal wrote Pakistan's Missions in Afghanistan issue around 3800 visas a day to Afghans, more than any other country.

Pakistan's Afghan visa policy remains unchanged. Pak Missions in Afghanistan issue around 3800 visas a day to Afghans, more than any other country. Visas are issued free of cost.#Afghanistan@mfa_afghanistan — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) January 9, 2019

These visas are issued free of cost, he further wrote.