Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal on Wednesday has said that Pakistan's Afghan visa policy remains unchanged.

He said this on Foreign Offices's official Twitter handle, Dr Faisal wrote Pakistan's Missions in Afghanistan issue around 3800 visas a day to Afghans, more than any other country.

These visas are issued free of cost, he further wrote.