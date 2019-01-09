Share:

Rawalpindi - One of the city’s most wanted men was rounded up by Ganjmandi police after he surfaced in the town to supply drugs to his gang members to smuggle the same in the twin cities, official sources said on Tuesday.

Police seized 4,400 grams of heroin, a mobile phone and cash from possession of the accused who was identified as Khuram Khalid alias Dada against whom a total of 16 cases ranging from drug peddling and possessing of illegal weapons have been registered with Police Station Ganjmandi and in Attock Khurd, the sources said.

The arrest of Khuram Khalid, who is alleged of leading scores of gangs that dominate heroin and hashish trade in educational institutions of twin cities is likely to bolster police officers and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) tackling drug-smuggling in the twin cities generally and in the educational institutions particularly, the sources said.

According to the sources, the police had received a tip off from the informer that the ‘drug lord’ Khuram Khalid could arrive in Mohalla Akaal Garh to provide narcotics to his gang members to smuggle it in twin cities. Following the information, Station House Officer (SHO) Ganjmandi Raja Aizaz fielded his team in Mohala Akaal Garh tasking it to net the notorious drug seller, who was expected to come to Mohalla for supplying drugs.

The team comprising Sub-Inspector Mohsin, head constable Abdul Qayum and constable Zeeshan held Khuram Khalid alias Dada as he arrived near Government Muslim Boys High School, Gulshanabad, Mohalla Akaal Garh. During course of search, police recovered 4,400 grams of heroin, a mobile phone and cash from possession of the PO-cum-drug peddler, sources said. The accused was moved to police station, where a case was registered against him under section 9C/CNSA while further investigation was underway, the sources added.

SHO Raja Aizaz while talking to The Nation confirmed the arrest of Dada during an action. He said that Dada was wanted by police since long for his alleged involvement in running drug cartels in twin cities. He said that Dada was involved in supplying drugs in schools, colleges and universities of twin cities and had been declared PO by LHC Rawalpindi Bench. He said that as many as 16 cases had been registered against the drug lord with PS Ganjmandi and in Attock.

The SHO said that his arrest meant that the police had dismantled top level of the biggest heroin and hashish smuggling gang that operates in twin cities and had been involved in playing havoc with lives of young students.

“Investigators had focused all their efforts on his arrest following arrest of his other gang members and some students who used to smuggle heroin in their educational institutions,” he said, adding that police officers were tracking the Dada’s inner circle and managing to move closer and closer to dismantle his drug cartels.

He said that police would produce Dada before court to obtain his physical remand.

On the other hand, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Fayyaz Dev and City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan appreciated the efforts of SHO Raja Aizaz and his team and announced commendatory certificates and cash prizes for them.