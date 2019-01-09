Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court dismissed as non-maintainable a petition against not giving age relaxation in provincial management exams.

Ayesha A Malik heard the petition. The petitioner contended that in PMS examinations, non-governmental candidates are given the relaxation in upper age limit. However, the petitioner added, relaxation is not given to the candidate who are already government employees. he had pleaded for extending the upper age limit from 35 to 37. However, the court dismissed the petition as non-maintainable.

Pilot’s licence renewal referred to CAA

The Lahore High Court (LHC) heard a petition filed against the delay in the renewal of the licences of PIA pilots.

Justice Jawad Hassan referred the petition to DG Civil Aviation Authority. The court directed the DG to decide the matter as per law after listening to the petitioner.

Captain Faisal had filed the petition. In 2005, he got the licence that was expired on December 30, 2018. He said that he applied for the renewal of the licence as PIA pilot. Instead of renewing the licence, he was grounded, the petitioner said. He pleaded for an order to renew his licence.

Earlier, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had refused to renew the PIA pilots and cabin crew’s licences because of non-payment of dues by the PIA.

Dozens of PIA Airbus A320 and Boeing 777 pilots’ licences are due for renewal. The delay in renewal of their licences may disrupt airline’s flight operations.

At that time a huge amount was unpaid by the cash-strapped national flag carrier airline of Pakistan to CAA for renewal of aircraft crew licences.