ISLAMABAD - Punjab Land Revenue Authority Tuesday briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on digitisation of land record in Punjab to make the system efficient and public friendly service delivery.

The meeting held in the chair of Prime Minister also reviewed new initiatives being planned in the Punjab province on public-private partnership model in various areas including forestry, daily and social security hospitals.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Federal Minister for National Food Security Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Advisor to PM Muhammad Shehzad Arbab, Advisor to PM Malik Amin Aslam, Minister Forests Punjab Sibtain Khan, Minister Revenue Punjab Malik Muhammad Anwar, Minister Livestock Punjab Husnain Dareshak, Minister Labor Punjab Ansar Niazi and senior officials from respective departments.

During the session on Digitisation of Land Record in Punjab, the Prime Minister was briefed that Punjab Land Revenue Authority (PLRA) is working towards digitisation of land records aimed at efficient and public friendly service delivery.

It was informed that the digitisation process will provide direct access to the general public, banks for loan approval and other authorities to verify land record instantaneously and without errors. Moreover, the digitised record will also be accessible to overseas Pakistanis who have properties back home and they will be able to monitor their ownership. It was emphasised that significant reforms are needed in the urban land record management. The Prime Minister was briefed that an investment on digitisation of urban land record would double the benefits in terms of tax collection, dispute resolution and transparency.

While discussing the dairy sector of Punjab, the Prime Minister was briefed that Punjab Food Authority has launched a crackdown on milk adulteration. It was informed that the main reasons of adulteration in milk are high demand, capped milk price, unethical practices and non-traceability of persons involved in adulteration.

The meeting was briefed that legal reforms are required to ban sale of open milk and it should be sold in hygienic and traceable packaging, as practiced around the world. The Prime Minister reiterated that investment in food sector regulation will directly impact on reducing the health expenditures of the masses.

The Prime Minister directed the Punjab government to adopt latest systems of Health Information Management being used by private sector hospitals to ensure transparent procurement procedures and patient record management free of pilferage, corruption and wastage. The Prime Minister also directed to ensure selection of persons with honest and professional repute in the management boards of all hospitals in the province.

The Prime Minister appreciated the contributions of Punjab government towards increasing the forest cover and contributing to the “Green Pakistan” initiative.