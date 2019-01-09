Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday to review progress on improving Ease of Doing Business in the country.
Chairman Board of Investment briefed the Prime Minister about the progress on various indicators related to Ease of Doing Business.
The BOI chairman also briefed the meeting about steps being taken to facilitate trading across borders and reducing clearance time in imports and exports.
On the Occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized upon the need for greater focus towards addressing EoDB issues related to Sindh since Karachi was the financial hub of the country.
Briefing the meeting about various positive developments with regards to investment facilitation, it was informed that MoU on industrial cooperation has been signed with China last month.
It was also decided that dedicated EoDB offices would be set up at Federal and provincial level for in order to remove bottlenecks and facilitate investors in smooth business operations.