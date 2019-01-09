Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has sacked the managing directors of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Sui Southern Gas Pipelines Limited over the ongoing gas crisis in the country, reported several private TV channels.

The decision was taken on the suggestion of a fact-finding committee formed to probe the gas crisis. The inquiry report was presented in the meeting of the cabinet committee on energy presided by the prime minister on Tuesday.

The meeting was also attended by by Finance Minister Asad Umar, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Power Minister Umar Ayub Khan, Planning Development and Reforms Minister Khusro Bakhtyar, Railways Minister Shaikh Rasheed, Information Minister Fawad chaudhry and Maritimes Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi.

According to the TV channels, the cabinet committee has sent its inquiry report to the petroleum ministry and the notification of the dismissal of the SNGPL and SSGPL chiefs will be released soon.

It is worth mentioning that Prime Minister Imran Khan had constituted the inquiry committee.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the concerned authorities to resolve the issue of gas shortfall in the country with a week’s time.

The prime minister directed officials to resolve the issue of gap in demand and supply of gas through improved coordination, and to further speed up campaign against power pilferage. “People bearing the brunt of someone’s theft and mismanagement is unacceptable,” Khan asserted.

According to official sources, the cabinet committee was also informed that from January 11 onwards the problem of gas outages will be fixed.

The prime minister was briefed about the gas supply and demand position. Official sources privy to the meeting told The Nation that Prime Minister Imran Khan questioned about the recent gas crisis, where he was informed that the shortage had been caused by the closure of LNG terminal-II. From December 20 to January 10 the LNG terminal was closed for routine maintenance which reduced the gas supply.

The prime minister was informed that after January 11 there will be no gas crisis, said the sources.

The prime minister asked about the report on the December gas crisis and he was informed that it was already submitted, said the sources. The sources said that a separate meeting will be held on the issue in PM office shortly.

Secretary petroleum has submitted the report and held SSGC and SNGPL management responsible for the crisis.

Following the gas crisis in the country, the Petroleum Division, on the directive of the prime Minister, had constituted fact-finding committee headed by Ogra Chairperson Uzma Adil to investigate the matter and submit a report within 72 hours. Director General Petroleum Concession (DGPC), Qazi Saleem Siddiqui, DG Gas Shahid Yousaf and DG Liquefied Gas Imran Ahmad, were the members of the committee. The prime minister was dissatisfied with the committee report as it did not hold anyone responsible and directed the Ministry of Petroleum to compile a fresh report by December 28.

Meanwhile a press release issued here stated that the prime minister has directed to resolve the gas issue within one week. Managing Director Asad Latif briefed the meeting about the campaign against the illegal gas compressors and informed that 5000 connections have been disconnected.

Regarding gas theft, SNGPL MD informed that 12 to 13 percent gas is being stolen from the system and the total losses in gas is around Rs 50 billion.

The power division briefed the meeting regarding the anti-theft campaign and informed that it has a positive impact which resulted in saving of Rs 1.5 billion in just one month of November.

“So far 16000 cases have been registered under anti theft campaign,” he added.

The prime minister said the people should not suffer from theft or administrative inefficiencies. He directed to accelerate the anti theft campaign in gas and power sector.