ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan National Council of the Arts will hold first ever 2-week cartoon workshop for media, students, cartoonists and artists having a background of drawing to provide them training of political cartooning by the end of January.

The workshop will be conducted by renowned cartoonist Shujaat Ali for 3 days a week at National Art Gallery while registration will be open till mid of January. It will be open for beginners and advance-level students with fine arts background.

Shujaat Ali is among pioneers of animated political cartoon. He is well known and most modern political and editorial cartoonist among his contemporary practitioners, both domestically and abroad.

He has received recognition and awards as the best editorial cartoonist from beginning of his career in 1992. He is the first ever teacher of political cartooning in Pakistan as well as teaches this new style to others.

PNCA has always upheld students’ interest and frequently organises workshops touching upon varied dimensions of fine arts like calligraphy, Islamic ornamentation, ceramic and pottery, miniature painting, paper making and print making.

These workshops have helped students to benefit and enhance their skills in a limited time sphere, said the organisers.

The workshops not only focus on practical skills but also educate the participants about the theoretical training with basic and advanced techniques to bring professionalism in amateur artists.

Such opportunities are an attempt to explore hidden talent of children, students, youngsters and local artists for promoting and preserving the rich culture of the country as well as to refine the talent of students.

From singing to comparing, drama acting and dancing, various workshops and training courses have been organised by the PNCA for children and youngsters to express themselves with some techniques that help build their personalities and entertain the audience.

PNCA is serving the art lovers as an academy of visual and performing arts for transferring the masterly skills of established personalities to the new generation, the organisers said.