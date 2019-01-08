Share:

BAHAWALPUR-In the month of December 2018, Bahawalpur police arrested 1,205 suspected criminals including 159 wanted criminals and recovered stolen items worth more than Rs10 million from them.

According to details, in the month of December Bahawalpur district police registered 825 cases from which 22 cases turned out to be false and were dismissed. 13 in cases of murder, eight of armed robbery and 25 criminals involved in street crime were arrested. In a crackdown on professional criminals, 13 different gangs involved in different crimes were traced and busted 44 gang members and recovered 13 pistols including 34 motorcycles and 47 cattle worth Rs655,4050.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons 53 criminals were arrested, and the police recovered four rifles, five guns, 43 revolvers/pistols, 1 carbine, and 204 rounds.

In a crackdown on drug-dealers, the police arrested 107 criminals and recovered 23 kg of charas, 4,037 litres of liquor, 1,940 litres of lehan and 23 active liquor brewing furnaces from their possession. While in a crackdown on gambling dens, 73 criminals were arrested. The police also arrested 16 suspects under National Action Plan. During a crackdown on wanted criminals throughout the district 19 of category A and 140 of category B criminals were arrested and challaned to court.

District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ameer Taimoor Khan said that the crackdown on professional criminals would continue and no one would be allowed to take law in their hands.