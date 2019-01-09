Share:

Various police training programs are being conducted for enhancing capacity of the law-enforcers to eliminate terrorism and crime across the province. This was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi during a meeting at West Midland in London with its Police Chief Dave Thompson, said a press release issued here on Tuesday. The IGP said that foreign training courses were also being introduced in the province for ensuring a well trained and skilled police force. During the meeting, Dave Thompson acknowledged the endeavours and sacrifices of the Punjab Police for elimination of terrorism from the Punjab province of Pakistan. The IGP was given a briefing about the fight against terrorism and the use of latest techniques to solve complicated trans-national crimes.