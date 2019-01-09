Various police training programs are being conducted for enhancing capacity of the law-enforcers  to eliminate terrorism and crime across the province. This was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab  Amjad Javed Saleemi during a meeting at West Midland in London  with its Police Chief Dave Thompson, said a press release issued here on Tuesday. The IGP said that foreign training courses were also being  introduced in the province for ensuring a well trained and skilled police force. During the meeting, Dave Thompson acknowledged the endeavours and sacrifices of the Punjab Police for  elimination of terrorism from the Punjab province of Pakistan. The IGP was given a briefing about the fight against  terrorism and the use of latest techniques to solve complicated trans-national crimes.

