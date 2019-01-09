Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly witnessed rare scene of pointing quorum on private members day on Tuesday.

The treasury, however, managed to complete quorum after ringing bells for five minutes, paving way for passage of two resolutions in public interest.

Other three resolutions on agenda were pended on the suggestion of Law Minister Raja Basharat.

The session started 75 minute beyond the scheduled time with member panel of chairmen Mian Shafi in the chair.

When the proceedings on resolutions of public interest was about to start, opposition legislator Mian Tahir pointed quorum.

As the quorum was incomplete, the chairman directed ringing bells for five minutes. During the period, the treasury managed to complete quorum.

The house passed the resolution moved by treasury legislator Sajid Ahmed Khan regarding condemnation of atrocities of Indian armed forces in the held valley. The resolution expressed grief over massacre of innocent Kashmirirs raising voice for right to self determination. It stated that criminal silence of the world community and the United Nations on genocide of Kashmiris was deplorable. It urged the federal government to continue raising the issue on appropriate forums for stopping grave human rights violation in the held valley and solution of the issue as per the aspirations of the community. It prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace, early recovery of injured and courage to the bereaved families. The House unanimously adopted the resolution.

The house also passed the resolution of Safdar Shakir regarding devising policy of wheat procurement in a way that growers could easily get jute bags.

The chair pended resolutions of Khadija Umar, Manazar Hussain Ranjha and Ali Akhtar on the suggestion of the law minister.

Earlier, during question hour, Raja Basharat admitted that not a single case has so far been registered for violation of dowry act. To a supplementary question, he said that the act has been enforced since 1976 but without reporting of a single violation. To a supplementary question of Mian Tahir, law minister said that recruitment of constables in Faisalabad division would be completed within one month.

To another supplementary question, he said that border security forces were performing law enforecent duties in the South Punjab. He said that the Home Department was sanctioning budget for the personnel performing duties of arresting violators, registration of case, prosecution and checking smuggling.

On a point of order, opposition legislator Samiullah Khan said that Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari was busy hunting in Rahim Yar Khan along with crown prince of the UAE. He said the absence of the Deputy Speaker was violation of the sanctity of the House.

Minister for Prosecution Chudhry Zaheeruddin said that the honorable member was doing point scoring as the Deputy Speaker was in the hometown for personal reasons and nor the hunting. He said that this was not a hunting season. Treasury legislator Akbar Niwani contradicted the arguments of own minister, saying there was no specific season for hunting. He said that prince of Qatar was in Rajanpur last month for hunting.

On completion of agenda, the chair adjourned the session till Wednesday (today) at 11am.