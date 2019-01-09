Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, mobilised 537,712 community members and established 4,048 community emergency response teams at union council level during 2018 in the province.

This was stated by PES Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer while presiding over the annual performance review meeting 2018 held at Rescue Headquarters on Tuesday. The DG Rescue said that purpose of detailed review of the community safety programme is to observe performance of the programme, training needs of the community, identified by the district emergency officers (DEOs) and to finalise the way forward to raise one million volunteers to establish healthy, safe and resilient communities in Pakistan.

During the meeting, Ms Deeba Shahnaz, head of Community Safety & Information briefed that 2018 remained year of community mobilisation as over 0.5 million community members have been sensitised in educational institutions, government organisations and in union councils.

Out of total 537,712 community members, 325,587 have been sensitised in 2,779 awareness activities, 178,928 have been trained on basic life support and fire safety in 2,006 training sessions and 33,197 rescue scouts trained at union council level to promote healthy, safe and resilient culture in the province.