Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah has been named African Footballer of the Year for the second year in a row.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the result on Tuesday, the same day that it was officially announced that Egypt would replace Cameroon as the host nation of the the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

26-year-old Salah said that, as a child, he had dreamed of winning the award, and dedicated it to his country.

Last season, Salah scored 44 goals to help Liverpool reach the 2018 Champions League final. The Egyptian has continued his goalscoring form this season with 16 goals from 28 appearances, and currently ranks third in the English Premier League goalscoring charts.

Egypt has hosted the Africa Cup of Nations four times. The 2019 tournament will be held from June 15 to July 13, and it will be the first Africa Cup of Nations since the expansion from 16 to 24 teams.