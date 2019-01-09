Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is quite relaxed after the Supreme Court sought fresh investigation through joint investigation team (JIT) in the money laundering case, besides ordering exclusion of party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s names from the exit control list (ECL).

The Supreme Court, which had already taken a serious view of the likely venture by the PTI government to clamp down Governor’s Rule in Sindh following inclusion of the Sindh chief minister’s name along with the top leaders of the PPP in the ECL in light of the recommendations made by the JIT, provided a big sigh of relief to the PPP after its bench directed the JIT to look into the money laundering allegations afresh. It was quite soothing for the PPP that the court directed the government to remove names of the Sindh CM and that of PPP chairman from the list. The court directed that Bilawal’s name should also be removed from the JIT report after the NAB representation failed to substantiate the point before it that any incriminating act was made out against him on the basis of holding 25 per cent share in a property in the US which allegedly belonged to his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The PPP leadership was quite perturbed over the shocking revelations of money laundering levelled by the JIT against Asif Ali Zardari and his sister. The JIT also said that CM Sindh and host of Omni persons and bankers lent a helping hand to them in these transactions. The government also got active on the report and implementing recommendations of the JIT put the name of 172 persons mentioned in the report on the ECL. Among them also included Chief Executive of the Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah. Following that, reports were rife in the government quarters that majority of the PPP leaders mentioned in the report were going to be arrested and this fears loomed large when the federal Information Minister Fawad Ch was bound to take up a special mission to Karachi to outnumber the PPP members in the Sindh Assembly and affect a change in that province. But his visit was cancelled at eleventh hour when the PPP also came into action and threatened the PTI government in the Centre which its leaders said, was propped up by the difference of only six members. Asif Zardari whose name goes for a past master in politics of ‘surprises’ after he replaced PML-N CM in Balochistan with one holding only four seats in the assembly in the last government and appointed Senate chairman of his choice, was particularly furious over the PTI intentions.

It was not only the PPP government in Sindh under threat but a leadership crisis also stared the PPP in the face in case the PTI would succeed in either bringing in-house change or taking the extreme of enforcing Governor’s Rule in the province. The party would have come under serious jolt in Sindh in either case after its continuous rule over the province since 2008. It was particularly about Bilawal who had first time entered parliamentary politics and his role in the party was being seen by the workers as a charismatic and towering political personality like his mother former PM Mohtarma Benezir. The workers admiration and respect to Bilawal is more than anyone else in the party and his arrest or continuous restrictions on his travel abroad might have enraged the Sindh workers thereby fanning chance of playing Sindh card by the PPP leadership.

The Supreme Court’s direction has given a sigh of relief to PPP at least for two months during which the JIT will reinvestigate the money laundering charges and present the report to the apex court which by that time, will be headed by new Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa.

The present situation is quite cozy for the PPP and the party leaders in public and during the talk shows are now speaking differently and confidently than that of the harsh and threatening tones of the last week.

PPP Punjab information secretary MPA Hassan Murtaza has termed the Supreme Court’s decision a victory of the truth and justice and a defeat to those ‘villains’ who wanted to end the politics of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He also lambasted the ministers who were raising hue and cry taking clue from the JIT report against the PPP. He said some persons were attempting to derail the system taking the shelter of JIT reports but the SC had frustrated their designs.