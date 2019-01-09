Share:

ISLAMABAD - In order to consider the disqualification under Article 62 (1) (f), the Supreme Court on Tuesday referred the case of alleged tax evasion and alleged encroachment on state land by former federal minister for science and technology Azam Swati to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) respectively.

Likewise, the criminal proceedings shall also be initiated against Swati on account of allegedly filing frivolous case, against slum dwellers, which also constitutes an offence.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case regarding Swati’s alleged influence in transfer of former Inspector General of Islamabad (IGP) Jan Muhammad in the backdrop of scuffle with poor neighbours.

The IGP’s transfer took place after Swati’s son registered a case against poor family, residing in neighbours, for allegedly trespassing on his family land. The family members including women were remained in detention for a night but later released after settlement between both parties. The altercation and subsequent IGP's transfer had however invited the attention of top court which took suo motu on the matter.

On December 5 last year, the top court had appointed renowned lawyer Faisal Siddiqi as amicus in the case to assist the court on the question as to what action warranted against Swati on his alleged influence.

The amicus was appointed after Joint Investigation Team (JIT) submitted its report on November 29 wherein it was concluded: “After considering the oral and documentary evidence available on record so far, JIT is of the opinion that the stated position of the Swati family and his servants regarding cow grazing has no basis whatsoever and thus found to be false, concocted, fabricated, inconsistent and factually incorrect. Moreover, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Senator / Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Pakistan was given special treatment by the relevant authorities.”

During the proceedings, Barrister Ali Zafar, representing Swati, informed the bench that his client has since resigned from his office as minister in order to face the allegations against him.

However, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, member of the bench, pointed out that the resignation has not been accepted till date.

The Chief Justice expressed displeasure on police for not complying with the top court’s by avoiding registering the case against Swati.

The Chief Justice told the current IGP Aamir Zulfiqar that the latter is still maintaining his loyalties.

IGP Zulfiqar responded that a challan has been filed against Swati's son Usman as well as Najeebullah Khan Muhammad, Faiz Mahmood and Jahanzeb.

He further contended that his department moved for bail cancellation but due to strikes it could not be done so. “And nothing has been done against Swati. Is it because he is a bigwig?” asked the Chief Justice.

Amicus curie Siddiqui informed the bench that there is no legal precedent of the superior courts in which a Parliamentarian could be disqualified under Article 62 (1) (f) on misuse of his authority.

He, however, argued that relevant authorities on every aspect, mentioned by JIT report, could be ordered to probe adding that the Article 62(1)(f) would not be applicable unless there is a final determination of tax evasion by the tax authority, as held by this court consistently.

He also contended that the application of Article 62(1)(f) on alleged influence of Swati for transfer of IGP can only be under NAB law or Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) adding that encroachment has never been the ground of disqualification by taking cognizance under suo motu powers, the Article 184 (3).

He opined for probe into allegations contained JIT Report by the relevant and appropriate forums along with initiation of criminal case.

He further argued that the criminal and civil liabilities were to be determined by appropriate forum whereas according to him the case of mis-declaration could finally be decided by the Supreme Court if found that there has been any concealment.

Justice Ahsan observed that misuse of authority is established.

According to Barrister Zafar, the JIT report cannot be a substitute for a court and its report is mere allegations and not a final verdict.

Consequently, he next contended, the principle of fair trial enshrined in Article 10-A of the Constitution requires that all the matters raised by the JIT should be sent to the respective forums/courts/tribunals for trial and it is only if the allegations are proved against Swati in competent courts that the Supreme Court can proceed under Article 62 against Swati for his disqualification.