Central leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and chairman Standing Committee on Civil Aviation, Senator Mushahidullah has demanded of the government to reinstate all the sacked employees of Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Senator Mushahiddullah Khan said that the PIA administration misinterpreted the Supreme Court’s directives and deprived a large number of employees of employments .

He demanded investigation and legal action against those sacked PIA employees on basis of fake degrees.

The PML-N leader said that explanation would be sought from the PIA administration in Standing Committee meeting.