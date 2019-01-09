Share:

Karachi - After a gap of more than a month, the Sindh Assembly would meet on Wednesday.

However, the assembly proceedings would likely be postponed after the initial prayers due to the death of sitting MQM-P lawmaker Muhamad Wajahat who died after diagnosed of cancer. It is a norm of the provincial assembly that if any sitting MPA dies then the first sitting of the assembly session is postponed after initial agenda. The current session is likely to witness heated debates between the opposition especially Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and treasury benches comprising Pakistan People’s Party due to ongoing cases against the PPPP leadership over alleged corrupt practices and counter agenda proposed from both sides in the house for debate.

The assembly agenda for Wednesday includes Sindh Zakat and Ushr (Amendment) Bill, 2018 for introduction and consideration of the report of select committee on government bill no. 04 of 2018-the Sindh Institute Of Cardiovascular Diseases Bill, 2018.

It also includes question and answer session on finance department to be responded by the chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, who holds the portfolio.