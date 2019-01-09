Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have arrested six drug pushers and 34 beggars during special operation to curb anti-social activities in the city, a police spokesman said.

He said that during the special raids to curb drug peddling activities, Aabpara police arrested two drug pushers Anees and Qasir Masih and recovered 225 grams of heroine from their possession. Bhara Kahu police arrested George Masih and recovered 105 litters of wine from him.

Karachi Company police arrested Saneel Masih and recovered 30 litters wine from him. Noon Police arrested Nazeer and recovered 200 grams of hashish. Shahzad Town police arrested Tahir Raza and recovered 2,590 grams hashish from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, 34 professional beggars were held by various police stations.

SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed said that the social evil of begging would be curbed and those backing the professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand. He said that needy children and women are shifted to the various centres after verification so that they could be made responsible citizens.

Specials squads have been constituted to curb begging practice and performance of these squads would be reviewed on daily basis, he said.

SSP Islamabad said that the campaign against professional alms-seekers will continue and strict action will be taken against those who force children and women to adopt the ugly business.