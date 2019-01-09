Share:

Senior consultant from University of Bradford UK Prof Mohammad Iqbal Khan delivered lecture on recent advancements in treatment of paralysis at Punjab Institute of Neurosciences/Lahore General Hospital on Tuesday. Senior neurosurgeon is in Lahore these days on the invitation of Prof Khalid Mahmood. Prof Iqbal Khan highlighted the importance of research and continuously updating knowledge for better treatment of the ailing humanity. He said that the world has seen advancements in treatment of paralysis. He urged young doctors to take benefit from the research in developed countries as it would be beneficial in own career growth and treatment of patients. He appreciated Prof Khalid Mahmood for introducing and successfully continuing Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) for treatment of Parkinson’s disease.