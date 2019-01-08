Share:

SIALKOT-The innocent students are forced to get education while sitting on the ground in the prevailing cold weather due to unavailability of any classroom at Govt Model Primary School Kotla Sukhiya, Markaz Bhallowali, Daska tehsil.

According to the details, this was the only school in the area for catering the educational needs of the hundreds of the students belonging to the dozens of the surrounding villages. Later, the Punjab government established a single classroom and declared it a model school several years ago. Unfortunately, the school management preferably converted this only and single classroom into a store room by giving preference to this class room to convert it a store room several years ago.

School's management has been using this only classroom as a store room by keeping the useless old and broken furniture and other things there in this room for the last several years.

This "unwise" step of making classroom as a store room has forced the innocent students of this school to get education while sitting on the ground under the sky in such harsh weather.

This nasty practice has been resulting into the reduction in the total number of the students to only 100 students, as the local perturbed parents were now sending their children to the local private schools to secure the educational future of their children. There were only two teachers for total 100 students now there in this "classroom less school".

Several innocent students of this school said that they had no any other option except to get education while sitting on the ground under the sky.

They said that the several minor students have become sick while getting education under the sky in such harsh weather as well.

The perturbed parents and local social, religious, educational and political circles of Daska have expressed grave concern over this critical situation about the miseries of this school students.

They said that this nasty situation was revealing the height of official negligence of the concerned officials of the Sialkot Education Department. They said that this pathetic situation should also be an "eye opener" for everyone.

The local people said that they had repeatedly brought this miserable situation in to the notice of the concerned officials of Sialkot Education Department, but they remained unable to do something practically for the relief of the victimized students.

The parents of the students have urged the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Asadullah Faiz and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr. Syed Bilal Haider to look into the matter in the larger interest of the local innocent students as well.

When contacted, the CEO of Sialkot District Education Authority Younas Warraich told that he was unaware of this situation. He said that he has ordered a strict probe into the matter.