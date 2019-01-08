Share:

LOS ANGELES-Justin Timberlake admitted it ''feels good'' to be back on stage after taking three months off with vocal issues.

The 37-year-old singer postponed a number of concerts on his 'Man of the Woods' tour between October and December due to bruised vocal chords, but he returned to the stage over the weekend and admitted it ''felt good'' to be in front of a crowd again.

He shared a series of photos of himself onstage and behind the scenes at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. and wrote on Instagram: ''Feels good to be back.''

Last week, the 'Can't Stop the Feeling' hitmaker admitted he was excited about getting back on the road.

In a video posted to Instagram, he said: ''First of all, Happy New Year. Hope everybody had a good holiday. Second of all, DC we here. We're back. Can't wait. Excited, ya'll ready? ''

After postponing his October shows at New York's Madison Square Garden as well as a scheduled date at the Los Angeles Staples Centre in November, the 'Say Something' singer was forced to push back all his December tour dates.

Justin - who had been on the road since March - told fans at the time: ''Hey guys, I'm sure you have heard that I've had to postpone several tour dates due to bruised vocal cords. My vocal cords are healing, but they are not all the way back to normal yet, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice. They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month.

''I'm really sorry, I want to be back on stage and I am doing all I can to get there quickly. Thank you for understanding - I see all of your posts and I appreciate the support. I look forward to coming back stronger than I was before.''