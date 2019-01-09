Share:

The President of the United States delivered a televised address to the nation on Tuesday night, during which he spoke about what he called a national security crisis at the country's border with Mexico.

The address comes amid a showdown over Trump's request that the government provide funding to build a wall to secure US southern border. The ongoing dispute has resulted in a partial shutdown of the US federal government.

During his address Trump stressed that there is a growing security crisis at the southern US border, adding that all Americans are hurt by illegal immigration. The president said that law enforcement needs $5.7 billion to build border fence.

"Finally, as an overall approach to border security, law enforcement professionals have requested $5.7 billion for a physical barrier," Trump said Tuesday night.

Trump also said that he invited congressional leadership to White House on Wednesday to negotiate a deal over border security.

The US government has endured a partial shutdown for nearly three weeks after Democratic lawmakers refused to meet President Donald Trump’s demand for $5.6 billion to build the wall on the US-Mexico border.

The president told Democrats last week that he was willing to keep the government closed until the border issue is resolved.