ISLAMABAD - Highlighting the role of WHO in sprucing up the health care system in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his government is determined to implement a transformative social and economic agenda of a ‘new Pakistan’.

The Prime Minister was talking to Director General WHO Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who called on him here on Tuesday. He was accompanied by President of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Global Development Division Dr Christopher Elias.

Dr Tedros Adhanom congratulated the Prime Minister on his victory in the recent general elections. He stated that WHO has increased its focus on public health, country level impacts and bringing improvements in people’s access to health related knowledge and information.

He also informed the Prime Minister about WHO’s ongoing programmes/projects in Pakistan. The WHO has considerably increased level of support to Pakistan, mainly its stepped up activities of the polio eradication initiatives.

The Prime Minister welcomed the Director General and his delegation to Pakistan. He said that Pakistan attaches importance to WHO and appreciates its role in the healthcare system.

The government is determined to implement a transformative social and economic agenda for a ‘New Pakistan’. He reiterated his commitment to move forward sustainable development agenda.

On polio eradication programme, the Prime Minister said that government continues to tackle polio eradication as a national public health emergency. Polio vaccination activities are well organized in close collaboration with provinces and are directly overseen by the National, Provincial and Divisional Task Forces.

He expressed commitment of his Government for complete eradication of polio from the country. He expressed his hope that WHO will continue as a reliable partner in our efforts to improve health for all in Pakistan.

Dr Christopher Elias, President of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Global Development Division, delivered a letter from Bill Gates to the Prime Minister.