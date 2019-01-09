Share:

ISLAMABAD - World Health Organisation will support the government in eradicating wild polio reservoirs from the country in next one year, said Director General WHO on Tuesday.

DG WHO Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a media talk held here that the primary purpose of his visit to Pakistan was to strengthen bilateral relations of the WHO and Pakistan and to hold discussions on polio eradication in the country.

He said that Pakistan government had set a target to eradicate polio virus from the country in 2019 and WHO has shown its commitment for allocating funds for it.

He said that government is facing resistance in the form of cross-border transfer of the disease from Afghanistan, refusal from the parents and in accessible areas.

He said that government has to focus on strengthening of primary healthcare infrastructure to facilitate the people.

“Strengthening of Basic Health Units (BHUs) and lady health workers is important for the development of health system,” he said.

Dr Tedros also said that government also needed to set its focus on communicable, non-communicable and diseases like hepatitis-C.

He also said that WHO would work in collaboration with government of Pakistan for control of growing population and addressing the stunting issue. He said that it was alarming that around 40% children of the country were facing the issue of stunting in their growth.

He also said that along with making commitments, implementation on the solution proposed was also very important for the government.

He added that Pakistan was facing shortage of nurses and WHO was ready to collaborate in training of the nursing staff after it overcomes the shortage problem.

“There are around 100,000 nurses in Pakistan while the country requires 500,000 in numbers,” he said.

DG WHO also welcomed the government’s initiative of introducing ‘health tax’ on tobacco and other products.

Federal Minister for National Health Regulations and Coordination Aamer Mehmood Kiani said that the government had important deliberations on a wide range of areas of collaboration with a view to uplift the health sector.

The government is undertaking major reforms in health sector and in this context, the WHO can work with us to improve health-care for our people.

“I look forward to continuing our strong partnership with WHO and our collective work to end polio, which is of the utmost priority to the government, and to improve general health outcomes in Pakistan,” added the Minister.

Dr Tedros visited a BHU in Shah Allah Ditta in Islamabad where a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between WHO and government of Pakistan to develop a model healthcare system for universal health coverage in Islamabad Capital Territory.

During his visit to the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for Polio Eradication in Islamabad, Dr Tedros commended the effective work of all partners as ‘one team under one roof’, which helped reduce the number of polio cases in the country from 306 in 2014 to only 8 in 2018. “The key to this progress has been the establishment of EOCs and the ‘one team’ ethos that expects all government entities and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative partnership to work together under one roof,” Dr Tedros said.

“Build on that great achievement and finish the job. Our New Year’s wish is ‘zero’ polio by end of 2019. The children of Pakistan and the children of the world deserve nothing less”, he said.

Dr Tedros also with key donors and partners and thanked them for their unwavering commitment to polio eradication efforts over the years.

The DG WHO congratulated government on successful implementation of nationwide measles campaign in October 2018, which helped vaccinate more than 37 million children against the disease. According to Dr Tedros, sustained investments are needed to strengthen immunisation service delivery and to use every opportunity for delivering lifesaving vaccines to children in Pakistan. Strong routine immunization is also critical to keep Pakistan polio-free.

During his meetings with high-level officials, Dr Tedros complimented the government on a number of new initiatives taken to improve the health system in Pakistan.

The government’s plans to provide universal health insurance to all Pakistanis, double the health budget by the end of 2020 and increase it to 5% of GDP by 2023 (from the current 0.9% of GDP) are major steps in the right direction to achieve universal health coverage.

Dr Tedros also said that the WHO would provide all necessary support to implement Prime Minister’s National Health Programme and to address critical issue of stunting and malnutrition in Pakistan which is a major barrier to achieving health for all.