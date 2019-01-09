Share:

LAHORE - Delegation of World Health Organization (WHO) led by Senior Health Financing Specialist Matthew Jowett called on Punjab Health Minister Prof Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday. The minister informed the delegation about measures for controlling ever increasing neonatal mortality rate.

“Neonatal mortality rate in Pakistan is alarmingly high as compared to other countries in the region”, she regretted, adding, the government was taking measures for improving health governance. She said that reducing high death rate during the pregnancies was one of priorities. She said that for the first time in the history dedicated Mother & Child Hospitals would be established in five districts and at provincial metropolis as well. “Rural health centres (RHCs) were totally neglected by past regime. Present government has planned to upgrade 28 RHCs during the current year. All Basic Health Units would also be made 24/7”, she said.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that Management Information System has been strengthened. “Community based interventions have been encouraged for improvement in service delivery”, she said. She informed that integrated electronic medical records system was introduced to collect accurate data of different diseases. She said that medical education institutions would be given autonomy to achieve certain health targets.