Indian forces once again resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation at district headquarters Authmuqam along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday.

According to district administration, a 50-year-old woman Sajjida Bibi has died of Indian shelling.

Firing continued near LoC since morning, however, Pak Army responded befittingly and targeted Indian Army’s positions from where the firing was being generated.

Soon after the firing, educational institutions were closed and the students sent to their homes safely. Civilian population near LOC was also shifted to safe places.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan have strongly condemned Indian firing and said Indian army continuously violating ceasefire arrangement.

They said India wants to push civil population back from LOC but our valiant people will not be intimidated by such cowardice acts.

They lauded the Pak army for protecting the civilian population from Indian aggression.