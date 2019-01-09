Share:

US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has left for a 4 countries visit in connection with the Afghan reconciliation process.

As per US state department statement, he will undertake a visit of Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and China during his 2-week trip and he will negotiate with the leadership of respective countries on the Afghan peace process.

According to the US state department, it is with every endeavour for peaceful resolution of Afghan dispute continuing since the last 40 years and it hopes Afghanistan will not be used as the platform for terrorism in future.

Zalmay Khalilzad will meet Afghan government and those groups interested in the peace process. Talks will also be held on the ways and means to improve the living standard of Afghan people.

US state department said that Zalmay Khalilzad will meet Afghan president Ashraf Ghani and other parties in connection with Afghan peace process because it is objective of US that it should be seen through talks that how the conflict can come to end.

US state department said their aim is to bring all parties on the negotiation table so that such a peaceful solution is found wherein all Afghan should realize their responsibility according to law.

It was further said in the statement that the only solution to Afghan dispute is all parties should sit together and reach an agreement on the political future of Afghanistan with mutual respect and acceptance.

Zalmay Khalilzad is trying to play a proactive role to find a political solution to Afghan issue.

He has held 3 sessions of talks with Afghan Taliban so that they could reach such an agreement under which US troops could be withdrawn and 17-year long war could come to end.