ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police have arrested 214 outlaws and recovered looted items worth millions of rupees from them including gold ornaments, two cars and six bikes from them during the last week, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, he said, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed directed all police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrests.

As per orders of Islamabad police chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, renewed efforts were made and the police achieved remarkable success.

He said 35 persons were arrested for their involvement in dacoity and robbery cases besides recovery of valuables including gold ornaments, two cars and six bikes.

Meanwhile, 29 absconders were held during the same period and 39 accused were nabbed for their involvement in bootlegging and drug-peddling activities.

A total of 5.220 kilogram hashish, 1.933 kilogram heroin, 1.115 kilogram ice and more than 287 litres alcohol were also recovered from them.

The police also arrested 44 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 42 pistols, two Kalashnikovs, one gun and 181 rounds from them.

Sixty-seven accused wanted to police for their alleged involvement in crime cases of various nature were also held during the same period, according to the officials.