The province of Sindh is a story of deteriorating health conditions as all major hospitals are running without medicines. The problem was first highlighted when a person lost his life due to the lack of availability of rabies vaccination. Another life was also lost in a similar manner. A country that spends only 4 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on health is bound to face such problems, particularly when the administration is not interested in improving health conditions in the country. Sindh is already a story of impoverished lives due to a lack of agenda for the entire province by the political elite in the province, now all the hospitals are running without medicines and that should prompt the government to take swift action against those not taking charge of the situation.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) 2018 election agenda was also centered around improving the health care system along with claims of it being the best in the country, however, the current situation is a far cry from that. The responsibility lies on both the federal and the provincial government for lack of coordination and delays in the matter. Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Sindh minister for health and population welfare believes that the current problem is the result of stay orders by the court, as that had pushed the procurement committee to face delays in acquiring the required medicines for the province. However, people associated with the process, the business of medical supplies and dealing with government agencies blame the delayed launch of the procurement process and then a lethargic approach of the committee tasked with the job.

The shortage of medicines in the country began after a trade ban with India and all government bodies should have been vigilant to ensure that it does not impact the health economy of the country. Several patients are at a risk for losing their lives and this particular issue once again gives the federal government to be interested in matters of Sindh as progress and development in the province is very slow-paced due to the divided attention of the political elite. At this point, ad-hoc measures are required to ensure the availability of medicines, along with a long term plan with the Sindh government to improve the health care system in the province.