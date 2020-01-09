Share:

The Hizbul Ahrar attack in Quetta, that killed two and wounded 14 others is a reminder that the war on terrorism in Pakistan is still not completely done and dusted. The enemy might have been weakened to a great extent, but that in no way means that the conflict is resolved. As witnessed by this motorcycle bomb and countless others, the enemy still possesses the advantage of operating scrumptiously and with minimum resources committed, while the state of Pakistan has to deploy its intelligence and armed forces with near perfect precision to ensure no untoward incidents of this sort take place.

The Pakistan Army has done wonders to almost completely eradicate the menace of terrorism, but as witnessed by these deaths, its existence even on the fringes can prove to be disastrous. While the attacks have been more or less well managed in the most populous cities and urban centres, the changing battlefield does not imply that we can let our guard down. The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan has been rendered ineffective compared to its days of carrying out heinous and deadly attacks with impunity. However, terrorism from homegrown anti-state groups such as Hizbul Ahrar are still potent threats against the security of the state.

Attacks in Balochistan and other areas close to our western borders continue to add to the fear of insecurity among residents, and the security forces must ensure that this last ground is also taken away from non-state actors, no matter what the cause is. Pakistan is the only country in the world to have dealt with terrorism so effectively; we cannot falter now, in our last steps to winning this war.