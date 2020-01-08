Share:

Rawalpindi-Under the Clean and Green Punjab campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), the communication teams of RWMC and Albaryak set up a camp at Union Council Pirwadahi to create awareness among the people about the importance of cleanliness. According to a RWMC spokesman, the teams conducted door to door campaign in area of UC-7 Mohallah Noorani where waste bags and pamphlets were distributed among the people to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

The teams also informed about company’s helpline 1139 that if they have any query regarding waste collection or cleanliness, they can register their complaints and give their feedback on it.