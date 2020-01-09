Share:

DHAKA - A High Court Division bench in Bangladesh has directed the authorities concerned to ban single-use plastic products in coastal areas and hotels, motels and restaurants across the country within the next one year. The High Court bench comprising Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman came up with the order Monday following a writ petition jointly filed by 11 rights organizations, including Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), national news agency BSS reported. The court also ordered the authorities concerned to strictly enforce ban on polythene use across the country with proper monitoring. Advocate Syed Ahmed Kabir who appeared for the writ petitioners during the hearing, said polythene use is the total violation of Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act.