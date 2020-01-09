Share:

CAIRO - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for deepening China-Arab strategic partnership and seeking political solution to regional hotspot issues. Wang made the remarks in his meeting with Arab League (AL) Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt. Wang stressed that China is a trustworthy friend of the AL. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for building a China-Arab community with a shared future, which offers the direction for the development of the China-Arab relations and will lead the two civilizations to make more contributions to the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, Wang said. China and the AL should deepen the strategic partnership, strengthen mutual support, safeguard world peace and justice, and promote a political solution to regional hotspot issues, said the top Chinese diplomat. China attaches great importance to the role of the AL, and appreciates the just and objective stance the AL has taken on important international and regional issues, Wang said, adding that China supports the Arab states in using the AL as a platform to deal with the current difficulties and challenges. Wang noted that the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF) has achieved fruitful results. He urged the two sides to take the ninth CASCF ministerial conference to be held this year as an opportunity to make a common voice on the latest developments in the international and regional situation, and be fully prepared to make the conference a success. China appreciates the support the AL has lent on Xinjiang-related issues, and welcomes Arab officials to visit Xinjiang to witness the results of China’s anti-terrorism and deradicalization efforts, and experience the stability, prosperity and religious freedom in Xinjiang, he said.