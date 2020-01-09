Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired an important meeting at his office in which launching of a new loan scheme for small and medium enterprises development was approved. Under this scheme, up to Rs50 lac could be taken for existing businesses or new business activity. Men, women and transgenders could apply for this scheme in manufacturing, services and trading categories. The Punjab Bank will provide support to Punjab Small Industries Corporation for the launch of this scheme. The meeting also approved to start a loan scheme for cottage industry. Under this scheme, one lac to three lac soft loan would be given.

The chief minister directed to settle the requirements as early as possible so as to launch the said schemes without any delay. He hoped that industry will grow through the provision of soft loans and youth will earn a livelihood after learning necessary technical and vocational skills. He pointed out that the industries facing financial crunch would be especially facilitated. The meeting also pondered over the proposal of naming the loan scheme as “Punjab Rozgar” while the MD PSIC briefed about salient features of small and medium enterprise loan programme. Industries minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, finance minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.

Govt to formulate climate change policy

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting of Punjab Environmental Protection Council at his office on Thursday. The meeting decided to formulate policy on climate change.

The meeting also decided to prepare a comprehensive environment situation report. The chief minister disclosed that an environmental endowment fund will be set up to regularly monitor and determine the standard of air quality index and directed to constitute a committee in this regard.

“The government wants people to breathe in the fresh air. The identification of environmental quality should be realistic”, he directed and further said that experts will also be consulted to deal with climate change issues. It is a sensitive matter and no leniency or negligence could be tolerated, he warned.

The chief minister regretted that criminal negligence was shown in the past by ignoring climate challenges and trees were mercilessly cut for erecting a chaotic jumble of concrete structures, bridges and buildings. “We are facing the consequences now in the shape of smog and environmental pollution”, he regretted. Usman Buzdar emphasized that the coming generations will have to be provided a neat and clean atmosphere and for that purposes every challenge has to be met to settle the issues. He directed that meetings of Punjab Environmental Protection Council will be regularly held. Environmental experts and heads of different departments presented their proposals. Provincial environment minister Muhammad Rizwan, secretaries of environment, industries, Planning & Development, finance, irrigation, health and forests departments, representatives of World Wild Fund, Punjab University, UET Lahore and others attended the meeting.

-seeks report about

death of youth

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow and grief over the death of youth due to falling of container over their bike in Kamoke area. He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and sought a report from the administration about the incident.

-welcomes passage of Services Act Amendment Bill

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has welcomed the passing of Services Act Amendment Bill from the senate after national assembly and said that political consensus over national issues was a victory of democracy. In a statement, he said that passing of the bill had given a positive message of unity and cohesion and political parties have shown a responsible behaviour. The government and opposition are on one page on important issues as national development lies in unity, he added. It is sanguine that Prime Minister Imran Khan has tackled this issue in the best of the manner by showing sagacity and farsightedness. National issues will be tackled with consensus in future as well, he added.

accused in molestation of

handicapped girl ARRESTED

On the notice of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the police have arrested one accused involved in molestation of a 13-year-old mentally handicapped girl in Wah Cantt and raids are being conducted to arrest the absconding accused Nadeem. The chief minister has assured that the provision of justice will be ensured to the heirs.