KARACHI - Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has invited Karachiites

to get themselves registered for the Second Commissioner Karachi City Marathon, scheduled for January 12, at Moin Khan Stadium, DHA.Addressing a press conference

here on Wednesday to share details of the event, he said citizens from all walks of life were requested to get registered for the marathon in maximum numbers.“Their participation will support the city administration

in its efforts to brand Karachi as a ‘City of Peace’ and to spread the message that Karachi is a ‘City of Sports’ and a ‘City of Cricket’ Lovers,” he elaborated.Commissioner of Karachi said the marathon was open to everyone, and registrations

can be made through the Commissioner Karachi website and that spot registrations

would be carried out at the venue, the same day, around 8.00 am. “Competition,

to start at 9.00 am, will, however, be for under 19, under 29 and 30-Plus categories, for both men and women,” he said, urging citizens

to come forward and participate in the marathon with a cause close to the heart of every Karachiite.Additional Commissioner

Karachi, Asad Ali Khan (head of theorganising committee

of the marathon) Deputy Commissioner of Karachi South, Syed Salahuddin

Ahmed, Olympian