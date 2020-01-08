LAS VEGAS-Wacky concept cars, flying machines and smart bikes are being exhibited at the CES tech show in Las Vegas.

In recent years, car tech has become an increasingly important staple of the expo as firms seek the next mega-product after the smartphone.

Chip-makers and app-creators are all piling in. But the traditional car-makers are not resting on their laurels.

The efforts go far beyond new sensors for driverless vehicles - this year there are a host of flamboyant designs for entire vehicles on show.

Honda, for one, is allowing attendees to sit in its bulbous, buggy-like concept car with minimalistic driving controls.

It has no pedals and a disc-shaped steering wheel that is pushed or pulled like a giant button in order to control acceleration. Fiat is exhibiting a version of its Centoventi modular concept car. This autonomous concept car from Audi has a retractable desk at the driver’s seat.

Useful for a game of bridge with your passenger?

Not all the cars on show are mere concepts. Ford’s Mustang Mach E GT, below, is an electric vehicle set to be released by the end of the year. It has a range of aroun 250 miles (402km) on a full charge and will cost $60,500 (£46,000).

There’s also been some surprise appearances.

Sony, the electronics giant, startled CES by unveiling a whole concept car of its own called the Vision S. Its interior is crammed with entertainment tech, including a panoramic screen next to the dashboard.