LAHORE - Dense fog and biting cold continued disturbing routine life in plains of the country including Lahore on Wednesday with experts predicting the prevailing harsh weather conditions to persist during the current week.

The fog started falling in the evening and become so dense at mid night that visibility reduced to zero in open areas. Dense to moderate fog hampered vehicular movement on important intercity roads including Motorway and National Highway. Less visibility forced closure of portions of Motorway at around midnight. Motorists left with no option except to use alternative routes including National Highway. The situation was the same at almost the entire National Highway. Less visibility caused the vehicles to move at a snail’s pace. The police have advised the people to avoid unnecessary travelling from evening to early morning. If unavoidable, use fog lights, ensure functioning of wipers and drive at slow speed.

Dense fog affected flight operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport besides disturbing schedule of Pakistan Railways.

Lesser period of sunshine due to dense fog, snowfall over the hills and winds helped maintaining the mercury to a low level, making weather chilly during the day and at nighttime.

Excessive usage of heaters to cope with severe cold led to low gas pressure in major cities including Lahore. In certain areas, women faced huge difficulties in cooking meals for their families.

Local meteorological department has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the current week. Dense/shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa during morning/night hours.