LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has directed all departments of the Punjab Government to make necessary amendments in their existing laws in the light of the Supreme Court judgment in Mustafa Impex case 2016.

He was chairing a meeting of the CM committee formed to implement Supreme Court’s decision in Mustafa Impex case 2016 at the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday. Senior Member Board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Services, Secretary Law, Secretary P&D and Secretary Local Government were also present on the occasion. Raja Bashart directed the heads of all departments to submit the required amendments to the existing Rules of Business and regulations in the light of the said decision within 15 days.