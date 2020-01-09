Share:

LAHORE - Lahore DIG (Operations) Rai Babar Saeed on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Mughalpura police station. A police spokesman said the station house officer briefed the DIG about the police working including human resource and logistics. DIG Saeed also inspected lockup, barracks, front desk, record room, and other related sections of the police station. On this occasion, he said that police stations are the face of the department. Therefore, it should be our top priority to provide justice to the citizens. He said that every visitor of police station is a VVIP and it is mandatory for the policemen to give him due respect and honor. He checked the attendance of the staff along with cleanliness condition at the police station. The DIG also directed the officers and officials to behave politely with citizens and complainants while dealing with them in professional manner.