MIRPURKHAS - Vice Chancellor (VC) of Liaquat University of Medical Health Sciences Jamshoro Professor Dr Bekharam has said that doctors

should work for humanity, without caring for any personal interests because the medical profession is aimed at providing medical treatment to human beings

without any discrimination.He hoped that newly passed MBBS doctors, both male and female, would get higher education

in their fields. He was speaking at the Second

Convocation of Muhammad Medical College (MCM) here on Wednesday. Professor Dr Syed Razi Muhammad, Vice Principal

Professor Shamsul Aarfeen Khan, Professor Ajaz Memon, Registrar Sindh University Anwer

Siaal, newly passed doctors and their parents, guests and local

journalists were present on the occasion.The VC further said that due to increasing population of the Mirpurkhas

city, there was greater need for more universities and institutions of higher education in the city. “Because Mirpurkhas division has a huge talent, and more institutes were required to tap this talent,” he asserted.Vice Chancellor of the Sindh University Jamshoro Professor Dr Fateh Muhammad Barfat said that according to WHO, only one doctor was available for every 2,500 people in Pakistan, and for this purpose there was an ever increasing need for building medical universities.He claimed that 28,000 male and female students appeared in the entry test each year, and only 5,000 male and female students managed to get admissions in medical colleges. “So we have introduced new courses in which Franzic Course, of four years of period, City Scan and MRI are included so that those candidates, who remain

deprived of admissions in medical colleges could complete those courses for gaining jobs,” the VC informed the gathering. He said that apart from this, a course for midwives was also being

launched. Principal Professor Dr Syed Razi Muhammad said a large number of students of Muhammad

Medical College Mirpurkhas were also serving abroad, and added that they had standards of education like foreign countries.He said that he was proud that MMC was established in backward

area of Sindh in Mirpurkhas

and quality education was being given to the medical students

here. He claimed that all admission were given on merit and after achieving the quality

medical education students were served the poor people and