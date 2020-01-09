Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs

Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the Sindh Excise Department has prepared the draft of Sindh Control of Narcotics

Substances Act 2019.Presiding over a meeting here at his office on Wednesday,

the minister said the purpose

of the bill was to introduce

severe punishments to those who are found involved in the sale of Ice (Methamphetamine),

which had taken the lives of many young men and women, and had destroyed

so many families.Secretary Excise and Taxation

& Narcotics Control Abdul Halim Shaikh , Director

General ET & NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Director ET & NC Karachi Iqbal Laghari and other officers also attended

the meeting.He added, “The proposed bill will be tabled in the Sindh Assembly soon for approval and after its approval it will be implemented in letter and spirit.” While briefing the meeting, Director General had been suggested for those who would be caught with possession of less than 100 grams of Ice ( Methamphetamine),

Rs1 million fine and 10 years rigorous imprisonment

for those who would have more than 100 grams of Ice, Rs 1.5 million fine and 14 years rigorous imprisonment

for those who have more than one kilograms of Ice and death penalty with Rs 2.5 million

fine for those who have 100 kilograms of Ice.Chawla expressed his hope that such severe punishments would definitely discourage the sale of Ice (Methamphetamine),

and also requested the parents and teachers and other stakeholders of the society

to work together to save young generation from the use of drugs.It is worth mentioning here that some days back, Asadullah, a drug dealer, was arrested from near Government

Degree Science College Liaquabad and one kg and five grams of Ice (Methamphetamine)

was recovered from his possession. The worth of caught Ice Methamphetamine