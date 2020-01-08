Share:

ISLAMABAD-Dr. Fouzia Saeed, well known in the field of culture for decades, has been appointed as Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts.

As Executive Director of Lok Virsa, she lifted the organization to one of the best cultural entities in the country. She left the assignment to be appointed as Gender Advisor for UNDP Pakistan. Dr Saeed is known for her firm management, discipline and high performance.

The post of DG was advertised on 12th September 2019, shortly before Jamal Shah was going to complete his three year term as DG on 24th September 2019. It took the selection process about two and a half months before finalizing the best candidate.

Dr. Fouzia has been in the field of culture since three decades. She has a PhD in Education with her minor in Cultural Anthropology from University of Minnesota, USA. She served in Lok Virsa as a deputy director as her first job and later joined the UN system. She was the head of an international NGO Action-Aid in early 2000s. Her role as a civil society member is also prominent in the field of culture. She headed a cultural organization “The Folklore Society of Pakistan” and has been the coordinator of a cultural network she founded called Autaq. She remained Executive Director Lok Virsa from February 2015 to 2018. Among several books she has authored on women’s rights and culture, her recently edited coffee table book, Folk Heritage of Pakistan remains the only reference book of its kind. Her book on women of folk theatre, Forgotten Faces also remains the only English language book on the subject in Pakistan. PNCA and Lok Virsa, after the devolution in 2010 had retained their national stature and were put under the Ministry. It was only recently that the two institutions were brought under the Heritage Division. Shafqat Mehmood, Minister for History and Literary Heritage paid attention to the most critical issues of both the institutions.

Lok Virsa was without a proper head for almost two years. Dr. Saeed has a two-year contract as DG PNCA beginning 8th of January 2020.