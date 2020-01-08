Share:

Rawalpindi-The funeral prayer of two cops Muhammad Ali and Saeed Akhter, martyred by a proclaimed offender-cum-dacoit in a firing incident in Saddar, was held at Police Line Number 1 here on Wednesday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Suhail Habib Tajik, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SSP Investigation Faisal Kamran, SSP Operations Tariq Walayat, SSP Special Branch Khurram Shehzad, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf, Divisional SPs Syed Ali, Rai Mazhar, Asif Masood, SHO Police Station Cannt Ahsan Kiyani, all the senior and junior police officers, officers from armed forces and a large number of media men and members of civil society attended the funeral prayer.

A smart contingent of Punjab Police presented a salute to the coffins and later on the dead bodies were dispatched to their native towns for burial.

Talking to the media men after offering funeral prayer, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said police managed to kill the “terrorist” while responding swiftly.

He added timely action on part of police saved the public place from any untoward incident.

He said the families of martyrs are members of our families and we would be taking care of them.

He said those who launch attack on Punjab police would not be allowed to escape.

Later on, the funeral prayer of martyred cop Muhammad Ali was also held in his native town Mankiala (Gujar Khan) with RPO Suhail Habib Tajik attending in. Whereas, funeral prayer of martyred constable Saeed Akhter was offered in Chak Mujahid in Chontra.

Later, both cops were laid to rest with full official protocol. In the evening, a candle light vigil was organised by the city police chief Muhammad Ahsan Younas on crime scene where the robber targeted police party in Saddar.

On the occasion, SSP Operations Tariq Walayat, SSP Investigation Faisal Kamran, SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, SDPO Cannt, SHO PS Cannt Ahsan Kiyani, SHO PS New Town Mirza Javed Iqbal and many other cops were also present. Elite Force Commandoes and Dolphin Force also patrolled in the area to create sense of security among the traders and others.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, while speaking, said police are battling with menace of terrorism since long and its Jawans had rendered scores of sacrifices to maintain law and order situation.

He said, “Police will defeat the nefarious designs of terrorists with bravery and courage that too in a way two cops did last night.”

On the other hand, a case has been registered against the dacoit involved in launching attack on police party. Case was registered with PS Cannt under sections The Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997-7/302/324/353/186 and on charges of possessing illegal weapon.

In the First Information Report, the plaintiff said he along with police party was performing security duty at Saddar when a man came from Varan Bus Terminal side and opened indiscriminate firing on police party.

He added two cops Saeed Akhter and Muhammad Ali were martyred while Dolphin Force official Hassan Akram and three civilians Sumaira Bibi, Mohsin Ali and Abu Bakar sustained bullet injuries. He added the attacker was shot dead by Dolphin Force officials after a brief chase.

He asked police to register a case against attacker.

Police registered a case against attacker who was identified as Aftab Hussain, son of Muhammad Hanif, resident of Jodhala, Pasrur, District Sialkot.

Sources disclosed that Aftab Hussain was a notorious criminal and wanted by Sialkot police in three cases ranging between murder, attempted murder and dacoity registered in 2017 with police stations Murad Pur and Haji Pura.