ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday reserved its verdict in a petition challenging dissolution of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the petition in which Pakistan Medical and Dental Council employees had challenged the presidential order for dissolution of the council.

The Islamabad High Court bench reserved the judgment after both the parties concluded their arguments.

Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar presented the arguments while representing the federal government.

During the hearing, Khokhar submitted to the court to thoroughly observe the case details while giving judgment as the matter is currently under discussion in the Parliament.

The medical regulatory body was dissolved through a presidential ordinance in October last year, paving the way for the establishment of a new organization namely the Pakistan Medial Commission (PMC).

The same day when the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council was dissolved, President Alvi had also signed a new ordinance titled ‘Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance, 2019’ which noted that the “implementation of the new ordinance requires dissolution of the current PMDC”.

However, the decision to dissolve PMDC was challenged in the Islamabad High Court by the registrar of erstwhile Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, Brig (retd) Dr Hafizud Din and 31 employees, who maintained that an act of parliament gave powers to the government to dissolve the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, but its president, vice president and the executive committee would stay intact till the appointment of newcomers after the elections which were to be held within one year.

The petition also said that the services of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council employees were terminated without giving them a proper opportunity of hearing.

It expressed apprehensions that the newly formed PMC may hire the services of new employees against the sanctioned and contractual positions through other modes after issuance of advertisement which would jeopardize the vested rights to serve the council’s previous employees.

The petitioners requested the court to declare the ordinance for the establishment of the PMC as unconstitutional and in the meanwhile allow the erstwhile Pakistan Medical and Dental Council employees to continue work in the newly formed commission.