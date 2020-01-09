Share:

Bahawalpur - The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and Hamdard University Karachi have agreed to collaborate in the field of pharmaceutical sciences.

This was decided during a meeting of Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, the vice chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, and Prof Dr Shabibul Hassan, the vice chancellor of Hamdard University at Karachi.

On the occasion, both the Vice Chancellors signed an MOU to promote teaching and research and initiate joint research project in the field of medicines, quality control, cosmetics, nanotechnology, bio-studies, clinical studies and pharmacology. The two universities will encourage research at post doctorate level and share technical information besides managing faculty and students exchange programs.

Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy, Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Azhar, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy, Hamdard University Karachi were also present on this occasion.

INTERSECTIONS EXPANSION

District Designing and Working Committee (DDWC) meeting chaired by Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq here Wednesday approved expansion of two main intersections of the city.

It had approved grand renovation from Shamshadbad to Eidgah intersections. Entire projects would overall cost Rs140 million, it was told in the meeting.

Commissioner had sought completion of all projects within stipulated timeframe, with transparency and standard required for completion of work.

He asked concerned departments to initiate work without delay under given parameters.

Director Development Waqas Khan Khakwani and other officers were present on the occasion.

Food Safety teams have imposed fine of Rs 54,000 to food units and sealed a sweet and bakers point over sub-standard production, using defective material and lack of cleanliness.

Food authorities said Wednesday that food safety teams conducted raids at different Bakeries, Hotels, milk Shops, poultry shops, hotels, Ice Factories and others food shops around the district and imposed collective fine of Rs 54,000 to different food pints over using substandard colors, chemicals, unhygienic sanitary condition and fake labeling on the products.

Food safety team has also sealed a Sweet and Baker shop in Sargodha.

The food safety teams have also served notices to several food units.