ISLAMABAD - Chairman Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industries Association Pakistan (LPGIAP) Irfan Khokhar on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the government for resolving issues confronted by LPG distributors and marketing companies.

Addressing a news conference along with Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President Qaiser Khan, he said the Petroleum Division had played due role in ending monopoly of a ‘mafia’ in the LPG sector, and now as many as 125 marketing companies had started receiving equal share of LPG from Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL). The government has assured LPG Industries Association of Pakistan to end signature bonus in award of LPG supply to provide level playing field to the all industry.

“Finally, the cartel of LPG industry, bucketing unjustified revenues, comes to an end as the federal government has approved the equal distribution of LPG allocation, which will ultimately provide the relief in LPG gas price to public.”

He said it was for the first time in the country’s history that all LPG marketing companies would receive equal volume of the commodity from public and private sector LPG producing companies on approved base-price of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

Khokhar said the association had been struggling for the last 12 years for equal distribution LPG quota among marketing companies. He said the LPGIAP would ensure availability of LPG to consumers on prescribed rates across the country.

With the elimination of LPG industry cartel, he said more than 200 LPG marketing companies would be able to provide inexpensive and affordable fuel to consumers especially during the winter season. He also appreciated the government for setting up a LPG terminal at Gwadar deep seaport. FPCCI Vice President Qaiser Khan said the Federation would continue to extend all possible assistance to the LPGIAP in resolving its issues.

Director General (Liquefied Gas) Petroleum Division Abdul Jabbar Memon and LPGIAP Vice Chairman Shahnawaz Saeed were also present on the occasion.