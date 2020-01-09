Share:

LAHORE - Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI)/Lahore General Hospital Prof Al-Fareed Zafar has said that the hospitals treated 22,94,793 patients at emergency and outdoor last year. Unveiling annual report for 2019 here on Wednesday, he said that evening outdoor was a big facility for labourers and employees. Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salahuddin, Director Emergency Dr Rana Shafiq and administrative doctors were also present. Prof Zafar said that 86278 patients were treated in different indoor wards, 37299 minor surgeries were performed at emergency in addition to 38324 major surgeries at state of the art operation theatres. Similarly, 22977 MRIs, 18762 dialysis, 6049 Gastroscopy, 78777 ECGs and 82376 CT Scan were also performed. He said that the management has set up Panagah and rest area for attendants of patients coming from across the country. He said that diagnostic facilities were also provided to millions of OPD patients. He expressed hoped that the doctors and allied health staff would continue performing duties with same zeal and dedication and would further improve service delivery during the current year.