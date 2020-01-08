Share:

WASHINGTON (GN):In an incredible act of generosity, a Queensland man is opening his orchard, donating his bumper crop of more than 200,000 mangoes to local charities and drought-affected communities.

Brian Burton never planned on becoming a mango farmer, but when he purchased Lake Barra Cottages between Gympie and Tin Can Bay on Queensland’s Cooloola Coast, the picturesque property came with 2,300 Kensington mango trees. He considered selling the fruit to a major supermarket but did not like the terms of the contracts and so donated his first crop to charity back in 2018.

“I’m going to do this probably every year now — any small small charities or women doing chutneys and that for the school fetes, they’re all welcome to come and pick them all for free,” Mr Burton said.

“I can see it doing a lot of good in the community, it did a lot of good last time.”

In 2018, local pensioners were among the recipients of the tasty mangoes.

Last year storms destroyed the crop but this year an entire hillside of trees is laden with fruit that needs picking within weeks.

Dozens of volunteers from Rainbow Beach Drought Runners are among the people working to share the businessman’s spirit of generosity. Tony Stewart is currently interstate but worked with his fellow former Gympie Citizen of the year recipient, Marlene Owen, to organise volunteers to pick the fruit for transport.

The plan is to deliver the bounty to drought stricken communities including Chinchilla, Miles, Roma, Mitchell, and Biloela that the Rainbow Beach Drought Runners have been visiting for years.

NASA planet hunter finds Earth-size habitable-zone exoplanet

WASHINGTON (Xinhua): NASA’s planet-hunting satellite TESS has discovered its first Earth-size planet in its star’s habitable zone, according to NASA scientists attending the 235th meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Honolulu.

They used NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope to confirmed the planet called TOI 700 d. Its distance to the host star is just right to allow the presence of liquid water on the surface, according to NASA.

TOI 700 d, one of only a few Earth-size planets discovered in a star’s habitable zone so far, is a small, cool M dwarf star located just over 100 light years away in the southern constellation Dorado. It’s roughly 40 percent of the sun’s mass and size and about half its surface temperature.

The planet measures 20 percent larger than Earth, orbits every 37 days and receives from its star 86 percent of the energy that the sun provides to Earth, according to the study.

The exact conditions on TOI 700 d are unknown, but scientists generated multiple predictive models. One simulation included an ocean-covered planet with a dense, carbon-dioxide-dominated atmosphere similar to what scientists suspect surrounded Mars when it was young.

Another model depicts it as a cloudless, all-land version of modern Earth, where winds flow away from the night side of the planet and converge on the point directly facing the star.