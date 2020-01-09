Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that by deleting the names of 800,000 people from the data of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty

Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar has dented the lives of these ‘deserving’ beneficiaries.

Ghani said that if the government

of Pakistan Tehreek-

e-Insaf (PTI) had reservations

over the inclusion of 1,500 people in the BISP data, it did not mean that it should have made millions of deserving people suffer because of them.While talking to journalists

here on Wednesday, Saeed Ghani said that the BISP was meant to help the poor. “Millions of people should not be made to suffer owing to the inclusion of few undeserving people in the BISP list,” he added.Provincial minister said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would not allow PTI to achieve its political moGhani

blasts PTI govt for deleting names of ‘deserving’ people from BISP datatives under the guise of damaging the BISP.He said that PTI wanted to include the names of its own people in the BISP data illegally.The provincial minister for information mocked that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government was a ‘Tik Tok’ government, and it would collapse because of ‘Tik Tok’.Responding to a question, Ghani said that the number of cabinet members could not exceed over eleven after

the passage of the 18th Amendment. The provincial minister said that according to the law, all the departments

were with the chief minister.Meanwhile, while addressing

a seminar, Ghani said that the pass percentage

of students of Sindh’s top 10 colleges was more than 90 percent.The minister said that the present government of Sindh gave great importance to education and the health sector.The minister said that the performance and the infrastructure of colleges